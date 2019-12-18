Feature

7 questions CIOs should ask before taking a new job

Will your new job be a dream come true or a career cul-de-sac? Asking the right questions before you sign is the best way to ensure an IT leadership role is right.

CIO |

7 questions CIOs should ask before taking a new job
FangXiaNuo / Melpomenem / Getty Images

IT leaders seeking a new job must be prepared to answer plenty of questions on various technology, business and personal topics. Yet before any employment meeting ends, it's always a good idea to toss a few decisive questions back to the interviewer. After all, as the potential employer seeks to ensure that you'll be able to perform professionally and productively, you'll be risking nothing less than your reputation and future career path on commitments made during the interview.

Here are 7 carefully crafted questions you should consider asking before accepting any new IT leadership role.

1. Will I be leading an IT department that's an equal partner with business, helping to drive innovation and revenue?

Enterprises that don't include IT in planning and other business-focused activities generally view the department as a cost center that's little more than a necessary drain on resources. Such organizations are typically less willing to give IT the time and budget needed for exploration and innovation, observes Matt Mead, CTO of technology consulting firm SPR.

To continue reading this article register now

Get Free Access

Learn More   Existing Users Sign In

Survey says! Share your insights in our 2020 CIO Tech Poll.
  