Event: The 2022 CIO50 Middle East Awards now accepting submissions

CIO is proud to launch the second CIO50 Awards in the Middle East, recognising the top 50 senior technology executives driving innovation, strengthening resiliency and influencing rapid change.

Reflective of IDG’s increasing commitment to the region, CIO50 is aligned to a global awards program and viewed as a mark of excellence within the enterprise.

In 2022, CIO50 will be judged on four core pillars ofInnovation, Diversity & Culture, Workplace and Data Intelligence, honouring transformational, inspiring and enduring CIOs at both in-country and regional levels across the Middle East.

The role of technology leaders — whether CIO, CTO, CSO or CDO — continues to rapidly evolve, driven by the emergence of pioneering technologies and business models. CIO50 will capture this change through highlighting the innovative work of individuals and organisations across the region.

Whether a small project or large company-wide initiative, entrants are encouraged to document the positive impact of technology and the business benefits of disruptive thinking.

Criteria

The CIO50 is open to the top technology leader within an organisation who has overall responsibility and control of the IT vision and direction of the company.

This C-level executive provides innovation, leadership and resiliency within their organisation, while being at the forefront of decision-making and strategic change.

Specifically, the CIO50 questionnaire seeks to determine:

• the technology innovation/s that have changed the way an organisation operates.

• why the innovation/s are unique in the marketplace.

• the efforts to ensure diversity at the workplace.

• how s/he collaborates and influences the organisation and its leadership team.

• the role technology plays to help the organisation achieve its objectives.

Nominations

Nominations are now open and run until June 20. Submissions are free to enter and can be self-nominated or nominated on behalf of someone else, with all entries set for review by a select and independent CIO50 judging panel, who will rate each section of the questionnaire to determine the final list.

After 25 CIOs and organisations are highlighted, the remaining 25 honourees recognised are listed alphabetically by company. Submissions will also form the basis of written profiles of all 50 technology leaders. This year will also see the introduction of three individual awards, acknowledging CIO excellence across the four pillars.

The more powerful nominations will be the ones that can provide real-world examples of where technology and digital chiefs successfully provide value to their organisations, drive innovation and lead their teams.

The word count for responses to questions under each of the four pillars should be no more than 800 words (2,400 words in total for the four pillars).