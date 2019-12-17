What CIOs Need to Know About Enterprise Agility

Enterprise agility is all about being fast and responsive. It means matching the pace of your business to the pace of the market and meeting the expectations of your stakeholders — which might include customers, employees, partners, and/or shareholders.

In the world of IT, digital technologies such as automation and artificial intelligence (AI) are making companies more agile than ever. To keep up with a world of constantly changing customer expectations, CIOs and their IT organizations need to invest in cultural changes, technologies, and working methods that unlock new levels of enterprise agility.

Here are a few tips for achieving enterprise agility.

Establish an Agile Company Culture

When it comes to setting enterprise agility in motion, focusing on your company culture can have a positive domino effect. When you start by building an agile mindset, the rest will follow. An agile mindset is the set of beliefs and behaviors that lay the foundation for a high-performing, nimble organization.

Hallmarks of an agile mindset include:

A relentless focus on putting the customer first

Empowered teams and individuals

Freedom to make decisions that accelerate progress

Placement of value on continuous learning and improvement

Dedication to delivering value early and often

To begin, you should identify the characteristics of your culture that will support your organization’s shift. Is your culture high-trust? Innovative? Nimble? Purpose-driven?

Partner with key stakeholders and leaders from both business and IT to identify key behaviors that will help you build these cultural characteristics over time. Then, develop and implement strategies for driving adoption of those behaviors at every level of your organization.

IT can play an important part in creating the innovative technology that fuels agility. They can also set an example for other business units by adopting an agile mindset. CIOs are uniquely positioned to lead this work, acting as servant leaders to guide the transition to enterprise-wide agility.

Here are a few things CIOs can do to accelerate enterprise agility:

Create Space for Experimentation Leaders play an important role in creating environments where employees feel safe to speak up, try new things, and learn from failure. Encourage your teams to set aside time for experimentation. For example, they could dedicate a day each month to work on passion projects, or host “hackathons” to create innovative solutions for certain problems. Reward those who experience failure and encourage them to share what they’ve learned with others.

Model Key Behaviors Enterprise agility depends on employees adopting key behaviors. Think about the behaviors your teams will need to adopt and model them yourself each day. If you want to build a culture where employees feel comfortable raising concerns and voicing differing viewpoints, foster that culture by engaging in open dialogue about your own concerns. Show appreciation for employees who do the same.

Establish a Strong Partnership Between Business and IT Enterprise-wide change can’t happen without a strong partnership between business and IT. Make sure you share a vision and have defined the agile transformation process — this will go a long way toward ensuring both groups work to achieve the same goals. Consider collaborating with a business unit on a shared goal related to your agile transformation. Doing so will reinforce cross-functional team work and demonstrate shared commitment to success.







Follow an Operating Model for the Modern Era

While every organization’s journey toward enterprise agility is different, there is one strategy that has proven effective for many companies: adopting a modern operating model that drives customer engagement and enables quick response to a rapidly-evolving landscape. Such a model can first be implemented at the enterprise level, then scaled throughout your company.

The core elements of a modern operating model include:

Closed Feedback Loops This allows companies to continuously sense problems and respond to their customers. Establish a quarterly retrospective to assess what’s working well, and identify opportunities for improvement so you can adapt along the way.

Flexible Funding Adopt a flexible funding model that links your agile investment to value and KPIs. Then, revisit it at regular intervals throughout the year.

Small Teams Small teams are more durable and efficient. Make sure that they’re mostly located near each other, and have them work together over the long term to ensure high performance.

Internal Agile Coaching Invest in internal agile coaching. This should include an immersive learning program and a team of agile coaches dedicated to helping company-wide teams work smarter and faster.



Avoid Common Challenges and Complications

The path to becoming an agile enterprise is not always an easy one. It’s often full of twists, turns, and unexpected challenges. It’s common for organizations to run into certain issues when undergoing transformation.

Here are some of the top problems and how to avoid them:

Cultural or Political Barriers Internal resistance to enterprise agility is often cultural or political. Identify where you can anticipate pockets of friction, and address potential issues head-on by inviting concerned parties to help shape solutions. It’s essential to account for the human side of this large, enterprise-level change, and understand how you can best empower your employees.

Complex Environments The more complex your company, the more time and effort it will take to adopt new ways of working . Lay a foundation for agility at scale by addressing core processes and structures. Don't jump in head-first without first establishing an overall agile mindset. A great way to do this is through cross-functional teams that can inspire more communication and collaboration.

Outdated Tools If your digital architecture is outdated, adopting enterprise agility will be difficult. Look for opportunities to modernize your technology systems to enable agile innovation.

Lack of Sponsorship Your enterprise-wide agile transformation will impact your entire organization. You’ll need to secure support and sponsorship from executive leadership from the beginning. Without it, the scope and impact of your plans will be severely limited.

Lack of Alignment It can be challenging to maintain company-wide alignment on enterprise agility, but it’s a key part of any successful transformation. To help inspire alignment among different business units (or even individual teams), promote a shared understanding of what success will look like and the business value.



To achieve enterprise agility, companies need to start with the right culture, adopt the right working models, and make the right moves to avoid issues. When you take it slow and make intentional technology choices to power your agile transformation, you’ll lay the groundwork for your company to enable cross-team collaboration, move faster, and deliver more responsive customer service than ever before.

