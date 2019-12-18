Carmen Casagranda joins Chubb Life as global CIO

Carmen Casagranda is leaving Cigna after nearly 10 years to become global chief information officer at Chubb Life.

Prior to this, she was Asia Pacific CIO for Cigna. She will continue to be based in Hong Kong.

Casagranda has been CIO at Cigna New Zealand for nearly three-and-a-half years, stepping up from national IT manager, when she stepped up to become Asia Pacific CIO.

She led Cigna NZ’s digital transformation programme, and essentially held the combined role of CIO, chief digital officer and chief technology officer.

She joined Cigna as programme manager, then became national IT manager, before becoming CIO.

The key to stepping up to any role is to have an open mind and be on a continuous learning and improvement mode, she says in an interview with CIO New Zealand.

She has the same approach to technology.

“Technology is moving so quickly,” she says, “so be open to new ideas and building things in a way that are [of] robust quality, scalable, and completely uncoupled.”

She also ascribes to the oft-repeated quote, that “The only constant is change”, and more so in the contemporary workplace.

“Managing complex change is inevitable across all sectors of business today and across all business units delivering the company’s products and services,” she says.