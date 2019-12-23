7 'crackpot' technologies that might transform IT

Innovation is the cornerstone of technology. In IT, if you’re not experimenting with a steady stream of emerging technologies, you risk disruption. Moreover, you can find yourself challenged when it comes to luring top talent and keeping ahead of competitors.

But knowing which bets to place when it comes to adopting emerging technologies can seem impossible. After all, most fizz out, and even those that do prove worthwhile often fall a little short of their hyped potential. Plus, most of what has most recently been considered cutting-edge today, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, is already finding its way into production systems. You have to look far ahead sometimes to anticipate the next wave coming. And the farther out you look, the more risky the bets become.

Still, sometimes a great leap forward is worth considering. In that light, here are seven next-horizon ideas that might prove to be crackpot — or a savvy play for business value emerging along the fringe. It all depends on your perspective. William Gibson used to say that the future is already here, it’s just not evenly distributed yet. These ideas may be too insane for your team to try or they may be just the right thing for moving forward.

Quantum computers