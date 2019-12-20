“Everything-as-a-Service” is coming, but we’re not there quite yet.

Almost 56% of respondents to an ARS Technica survey reported that their companies had not begun moving apps or services outside traditional centralized data centers. With that number as big as it is, there’s plenty of opportunity to consider an “everything as a service” model—and plenty of reasons why it can work well if implemented correctly.

But there are problems still to be solved.

According to ARS Technica, one of the big issues facing running Everything-as-a-Service is how to do all the things humans now do at smaller scale to keep IT operations up and running, with less demand for human involvement.

While locally staged resources from a cloud provider may take some of the economic issues of hardware ownership out of the picture and place the burden of managing those racks on someone else, companies with heterogeneous systems and needs may not be eager to hand over their entire operation to AWS, Google, or another cloud provider. For one, there’s a cost associated with converting over to those platforms.

And while some companies have already handed over IT infrastructure operations to a data center operator or services organization, they’re still paying for the human touch to keep things running. In an ideal world, Everything-as-a-Service would drastically reduce those costs while giving companies the ability to grow or shrink every component of operations on demand.

