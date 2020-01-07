3 success factors for scaling AI

The stakes have never been higher for AI adoption. CIOs and other C-level executives are well aware of the urgent need to shift from one-off AI experimentation to gaining a robust organization-wide capability that acts as a source of competitive agility and growth.

A new report from Accenture finds that 84% of C-suite executives believe they must scale AI to achieve their growth objectives, and three quarters believe the failure to scale AI could put them out of business in five years. Yet 76% acknowledge they struggle when it comes to scaling AI across their organizations.

How do they make this shift?