Workplace 2020: 4 defining factors of the future of work

The first few years of every new decade are more like the preceding decade than what eventually becomes its defining element. For example, the 1980s were characterized by the “greed is good” mantra from the movie Wall Street, but until about 1982, much of the world’s economy was in recession. What we now know as the go-go '80s started showing glimmers in 1983 and didn’t hit full stride until approximately 1985.

It’s that way at work, too. The features that influence the workplace begin appearing years ahead of the tipping point at which they come to define an era.

The First Industrial Revolution might have begun in 1760, but the real breakthrough in technology didn’t arrive until 1763. That’s when James Watt noticed the inefficiencies in a steam engine that had been invented years earlier by Thomas Newcomen. Even then, adoption didn’t occur overnight.

What will happen in 2020?

Pick a date in the fall of 2020. Mark it on your calendar with this question: “How has the workplace changed since January 1?”

History suggests that barring a major disruption or catastrophic event, your answer will be, “Not all that much.”

The coming year will, however, move us one step closer to the workplace of 2025 and beyond. The signs are there. The shift is happening.

Here are four factors that will influence how we work in the coming year and set the stage for the future for what eventually becomes the “next new” workplace.