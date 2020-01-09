5 data analytics investments worth the hype

Few disruptive technologies have been accompanied by as much hype as analytics. For nearly a decade, data analytics and business intelligence (BI) have been top priorities for IT investment, and while many analytics investments have driven real value, it isn’t always easy to discern which innovations will lead to productive results and which will be dead ends.

As we transition into 2020, IT and business leaders still list analytics and BI as top innovation investment priorities, says Jim Hare, research vice president at Gartner. After all, intelligence is at the core of all digital businesses. For these leaders, the trick will be seeing through the hype to make the right investments in the right technologies. To help, Gartner has identified five key trends that Hare says will help IT leaders focus on analytics investments that will have an impact in the years to come.

Augmented analytics

"Organizations have more data than they know what to do with and now they're trying to make sense of that data and turn it into useful insights to help improve decision-making beyond just the business analyst team, but to those users on the front line of the organization that had typically been starved and underserved in having access to analytical insights," Hare says.