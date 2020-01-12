CIO to CDO: A new role for Peter Radich

Peter Radich is the new chief digital officer at New Zealand Health Group, the country's largest provider of home and community services, including home support, nursing, rehab and behavioural support.

Radich wraps up more than eight and a half years stint as CIO at Abano Healthcare Group.

Radich led the migration of the group’s brands - Abano, Maven and Lumino support offices - to the public cloud using Microsoft 365 and Azure. The goal, he told CIO New Zealand, was to allow the business to scale easily, with IT facilitating this growth.

Pressed for pointers for success, Radich turns to the famous mantra of Steve Jobs of keeping technology simple.

“The golden rule is to try to make technology easy to use, to make the complicated simple,” he says.

“They don’t have to ask for the information, or find the right analyst to tell them what their revenue is for that day. It is all available on their fingertips.”