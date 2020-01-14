3 Ways CIOs Can Drive Company-Wide Culture Change

Digital technologies are fundamentally changing the way we live and work. As leaders at the center of the digital initiatives driving this change, today’s CIOs are uniquely positioned to have a positive and lasting impact on company culture.

Organizations are striving to keep pace with changing innovations and evolving customer expectations. As product and service offerings change with the times, company cultures must adapt as well. In the past, many companies valued cultures of stability and predictability, but in the new digital business landscape, nimble and responsive cultures are most likely to succeed.

That’s why now, more than ever, CIOs are responsible for culture change. In fact, Gartner has estimated that by 2021, CIOs will play as an important a role in culture change as Chief HR Officers. By spearheading adoption of new systems and tools and inspiring others to support new digital ways of working, CIOs can drive the culture changes that modern companies using these three tactics:

Shape culture with technology investments

Company culture often has a significant influence on the success of technology initiatives. If you develop an innovative culture, teams may be more likely to try new things. If you embody a conservative culture, IT may be afraid to think outside the box.

While culture undoubtedly influences technology, it is also true that technology can influence culture. CIOs have the unique power to implement technologies that can reinforce positive employee behaviors and foster a more successful company culture.

To shape culture with technology, CIOs need to make strategic investment decisions. With the right enterprise collaboration tools, for example, CIOs can inspire teams company-wide to be more collaborative, nimble, and responsive. When technology solutions are augmented by automation and AI, employees in all departments can find more time to focus on tackling important tasks and working with other business units.

Architect proactive culture change strategies

As technology leaders and change leaders, CIOs are naturally close to the solutions that drive company-wide transformation. They have a deep understanding of the impact new technologies will have on their organizations. This knowledge makes CIOs particularly effective at proactively developing strategies that will appropriately address the culture changes required by their companies.

By building a more adaptable culture that is responsive to change, CIOs can help their companies accelerate time to value, achieve higher levels of change adoption, and minimize the operational disruptions that typically accompany the introduction of any significant change. This is essential and CIOs know it — 46% already recognize that culture can be the largest barrier to realizing the promise of digital business.

Strategically influencing cultural change takes time, so CIOs should start small and scale their efforts over time. Often, the most impactful change might start with just a small nudge. Think about the ways your current company culture creates friction and what factors perpetuate the status quo. These are the things you should address first.

For example, imagine a CIO wants to build a nimbler and more purpose-driven culture. To jumpstart the effort, a good strategy would be to eliminate unnecessary meetings. The CIO could instate a new policy and give everyone approval to decline meeting invitations sent without a clear purpose. Just by starting with this small step, the CIO could empower everyone in the company to participate in shaping a more efficient culture.

Champion culture change among stakeholders

At most modern organizations, digital initiatives rank near the top of executives’ enterprise strategies, which has given CIOs unprecedented access to the rest of the executive team. The support and sponsorship of these individuals is key to creating lasting culture change. Because digital business is top-of-mind for everyone today, CIOs now have great opportunities to generate executive-level buy-in that will lead to better company cultures.

Culture change can’t happen in a vacuum. For transformation to really take hold, CIOs should enlist the support of cross-functional stakeholders who can pinpoint the greatest cultural challenges and develop strategic solutions. The support of other leaders is essential, but a top-down approach will fully inspire the widespread interest and adoption needed to incite change.

Change isn’t just about communication: it’s about action. As highly visible leaders, CIOs should model the cultural behaviors they’d like to see company-wide. Demonstrating a clear commitment to culture change is far more powerful than just talking about it — even if it means giving up time, budget, or other priorities to prove that change really works.

The more authentic CIOs are about culture change, the more likely it will happen. Whether you aim to inspire collaboration between business units, adopt a company-wide customer-centric perspective, or something else, it is essential to make strong technology choices, develop a clear strategy, and work with stakeholders over the long term to see changes come to life and evolve your company culture.

