5 hot infrastructure and operations trends — and 4 going cold

The IT world is one of flux. New tools and strategies arise continually to challenge the status quo. Sometimes a clear winner leaves vanquished approaches to the dustbin of computing history. Other times, change is more like a pendulum that swings one way before swinging back.

Infrastructure and developer operations see their share of change, but on a bit more tempered pace than in other tech domains. The teams responsible for curating the code and keeping systems running smoothly are naturally careful. Experimentation and change for the sake of change is for the high-strung innovators down in the skunkworks. When the company depends on everything running smoothly, keeping infrastructure and operations stable is more important.

Yet many new strategies and tools have arrived of late to transform how back offices do the heavy lifting of keeping the servers and networks running. Some of these trends are driven by new innovations, some by pure economics and some by political realities. All reflect the way the teams are pushed to provide more security and faster speeds without sacrificing stability.

Hot: Multicloud