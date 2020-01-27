Enterprise CIOs today have a double-edged opportunity at the boardroom table. One side of that opportunity is the classic role CIOs currently play as senior executives on the CEO’s team. The other side is more aspirational — but increasingly attainable — as one of the corporate directors on the board itself.

For CIOs interested in seeking corporate board seats, practical questions abound: What is the process is really like? How do you get started? What connections do you need and how do you nurture them? What does a board resume need to highlight? But perhaps the best place to start is with the most basic question of them all: Why seek a board seat in the first place?

Here, CIOs who have made the leap share their experience.

Start by knowing why

Board work can be gratifying, engaging and fun, says Frank Modruson, former CIO of Accenture and a board member of two public companies and two non-profits. “But you have to know why you want to be on a board.”