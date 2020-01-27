7 IT restructuring mistakes to avoid

How IT operates is changing constantly and rapidly. As more tech departments lead digital transformation initiatives, finding the right, new way for IT work to get done is a core, though often overlooked issue.

Such forces, combined with conventional drivers such as mergers and acquisitions and cost-cutting exercises, have many CIOs restructuring their teams while supporting broader enterprise-wide reorganizations.

The 2019 CEO and Senior Business Executive Survey from Gartner, the research and advisory firm, found that corporate structural development was third on the list of top priorities among the 473 leaders polled, just after growth and technology. Meanwhile, the Conference Board in its annual survey of CEOs and C-suite executives found creating new business models because of disruptive technologies was the No. 2 internal priority for 2020 among the 1,500 or so leaders it polled, right after attracting and retaining top talent in the No. 1 spot.

As a result of such priorities, experts expect many CIOs will be tasked with work related to restructuring and reorganizing in the near future.