Women IT leaders bring fresh perspectives to corporate boards

Attention corporate boards: If you’re in the market for a new board member, Jaynee Beach wants to talk to you. Beach, director of IT application development at Woodforest National Bank, in The Woodlands, Texas, is ready and hopeful she will be able to obtain her first board position in the not-too-distant future.

A self-described “unashamed geek” who is “constantly curious” and has several years of IT experience under her belt, Beach says she has a lot to contribute. As a member of senior leadership, she serves on Woodforest’s internal board of directors and is a member of its IT steering committee. “There is a massive translation breakdown between business speak and geek speak,’’ she says. Beach doesn’t state the obvious, but another important criteria making her an attractive candidate for a corporate board seat is the fact that she is a woman.

When prompted, Beach says she offers a strikingly different view of the world than men do.

“For one thing, I think most men make their way into the boardroom via competition —they have to best everyone else,’’ she observes. “Most women I’ve seen in tech, we have advanced our way by building coalitions, breaking down silos, building collaboration, and what’s unique to women is we’re less about trying to compete.”