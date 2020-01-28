Anheuser-Busch InBev brews data-driven transformation to lure talent

CIOs at large enterprises are quick to blame Silicon Valley stalwarts and startups for why they struggle to lure top tech talent. But that narrative doesn't sit well with Tassilo Festetics, vice president of global solutions for $132 billion brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), who believes it's incumbent on IT leaders to change the narrative.

In his view, the uphill battles facing enterprises that weren't born digital present technologists an opportunity to burnish their resumes. AB InBev, which formed in 2008 from a three-way merger between Interbrew, AmBev and Anheuser-Busch, offers data scientists a trove of "real-life" data sets they couldn't tap into elsewhere.

"We offer a lot that tech companies don't have today," in terms of opportunity to solve business challenges, Festetics tells CIO.com. On that score, AB InBev, whose flagship Anheuser-Busch brand launched in 1852, is mining decades worth of data while leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT) and blockchain to propel its business into the future.

Drinking the digital Kool-Aid