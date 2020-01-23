Migrating to the Cloud in 2020? Key Reasons It Pays to be Choosy About Your Cloud Provider

The New Year is a perfect time for IT departments to reflect on the past, consider the present, and plan for a better future. For many, that means gaining the benefits of the cloud and the transformative capabilities of software-defined data centers in 2020.

They won’t be alone. Cloud adoption continues to accelerate as organizations look to the cloud for performance gains and ways to eliminate the headaches and costs associated with traditional, hardware-based data centers that can’t keep up with the explosion of data and the expansion of networks occurring across industries.

The VMware Cloud Verified distinction was created to address these realities. Its purpose has always been to provide customers like Consilio and Homes.com with the assurance that they’re working with a provider that possesses the know-how needed to deploy a high-performance, software-defined data center–one that’s able to deliver the capabilities enterprises need as a service using proven and trusted VMware technologies.

For the rapidly growing number of providers around the world that earned the VMware Cloud Verified distinction, 2019 was a remarkable year—one in which clients from virtually every industry turned to them for the solutions and expertise required to excel in the cloud.

We looked to stalwarts in this prestigious group to uncover the Top Seven reasons it pays to be choosy when selecting a cloud provider. Resolve to keep these seven simple factors in mind to ensure that your cloud journey is a success this year.

Peace of Mind: Using technology you know and trust is the first step toward peace of mind. For Mariola Skowrońska, co-owner of Ergonet, an IT services provider based in Łódź, Poland, that peace of mind begins with VMware. “Being VMware Cloud Verified enables us to deliver the interoperability and flexibility that fast-growing companies in Poland demand and provides them with the peace of mind that comes from knowing that the services we offer from data centers right here in Poland are based on the best technology available,” she says.

Keeping these considerations in mind will ensure that you choose the right partner for your cloud journey, whether you’re just beginning your initial migration or moving to a multi-cloud approach. For more information on the VMware providers listed in this article and others that provide Cloud Verified services, visit https://cloud.vmware.com/providers/vmware-cloud-verified.