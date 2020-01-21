Best Practices For Upgrading Legacy ERP Systems

“Home grown” or legacy tax platforms are simply not equipped to deal with today’s technology needs. Making significant changes to this massive installed base sometimes can feel like turning around an oil tanker.

Increasingly, IT leaders are recommending upgrades to these platforms — which can run the gamut from an on-premise upgrade to an ambitious move to a cloud or hybrid cloud deployment.

The question is, what does that mean for your tax technology infrastructure?

In this episode of the Tax Technology Today podcast series, Jen Kurtz, Chief Technology Officer with Vertex, Inc. will offer her insights as “resident tax technologist” on where tax and IT department leaders should focus their efforts when planning on modernizing their tax systems.

Tax systems historically have been primarily integrated and tied in with ERP systems — that is, on-premise. Because of this integration with ERP, tax systems have been slow to leave the building, so to speak.

Kurtz says that’s changing. “Tax is no longer just an integration to ERP,” she says in this episode. “It is now very much part of customer facing systems like ecommerce and customer relationship management systems.”

Today, we’re in a transition period — a hybrid phase. “The hybrid nature will continue for some time, over the next 5-plus years,” Kurtz says in this episode, adding, “although in tax technology we will continue to see an increase in demand for cloud-based solutions.”

Tune in to hear more from Jen Kurtz on how these changes are driving and shaping IT purchase decisions, and fostering cooperation among IT, tax and business leaders.