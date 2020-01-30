Leveraging Cloud Technology to Adhere to Smart Metering Rollouts

In 2018, TCS commissioned IDC Energy Insights to examine how European utilities are preparing for the future by embracing leading technologies. This exclusive joint research on the topic of “Grounding Utilities' Dream for New Revenue Streams” was carried out among 120 European utility executives with their take on the “Energy Value Ecosystem” as a major force. Some of the key focus areas of the research were:

European utilities' realistic expectations of new revenues in the coming 2-3 years with a predictive analysis of revenue numbers and probable sources

Leading technologies European utilities are adopting in order to gain competitive advantage

Predictive analysis on how European utilities' business roles can be different by 2020 with an emphasis on the most critical role

Which organizational models utilities are planning to use for delivering new energy products and services to their customers

The study revealed deep insights across the continent on European Utilities’ rapid adoption of mobile, social media, IoT, AI and analytics, and, most importantly, cloud. Cloud innovation, as it turns out, is the key priority for the utilities sector when it comes to digital transformation – with 57% of respondents recording it as one of the top three investment areas and nearly a quarter registering it at the top of their priority list. In addition, 63% of European utilities found increased agility and ease of scaling with new business as the most important benefit of cloud technology.

Looking closer at the geography, cloud was the top technology investment area for more than 30% of Spanish, 31% of British and 35% of German utilities. Narrowing down to UK, 62% of British utilities turned out to be the biggest adopters of cloud at an enterprise level.

Choosing a strategic platform

Market demands and customer expectations have forced utilities to surge forward with much faster turnaround while deploying new products and features in a digitally enhanced customer-facing environment. As TCS and its utilities clients have embarked on this transformative journey, AWS – with its proven track record and breadth and depth of services and functionality – was picked as the strategic platform of choice.

In particular, one of the UK’s leading utilities providers threw a unique challenge to the TCS+AWS alliance. Before we talk about the challenge, here’s a bit of context – per regulations, all UK energy retailers were asked to roll out territory-wide smart meters by 2020. The full-scale deployment of the smart meters is expected to generate millions of events and alerts per day, which need to be properly processed and interpreted in order to derive business and operational benefits. The traditional way of depending on back-offices to manually collect data is time consuming and resource intensive and would pose a threat to operations and the subsequent business decisions.

Clearly, The Times They Are A-Changin’ and moving toward leveraging cloud technology to power Smart Metering rollouts and drive business success by optimizing efficiency and functionality while unlocking agility and flexibility in an inherently secure manner.

This particular client needed a real-world solution with a future-proof approach. Accordingly, TCS designed the solution backed by AWS, resulting in the deployment of a complete managed services-based offering for processing the metering event data. The cloud-based meter data management platform designed by TCS leverages AWS as the platform for the offering, which enables automated processing of events/alerts and converting those directly into actionable insights. The result is true IT-BPS synergy and reduced manual efforts while ensuring swift decision making in sync with customer needs and business requirements.

The Smart Meter deployment required low-cost storage for millions of meter readings and event data to deliver outcomes through an application programming interface (API), giving the solution a platform that scales easily to match market demands. The newly formed structure also helped in areas like revenue protection, customer service, asset operation, application security, and compliance. Automated alert management reduces significant human labor and results in greater profitability at a faster pace. TCS is also piloting serverless computing as part of this architecture, which will give major competitive edge through agility and operational efficiency to this client in the rapidly changing UK energy market.

Architectural Principals, Solution Components, and Benefits are shown in the table below:

Additionally, as TCS was already working closely with AWS for the prior two years to build the foundations for this utility customer’s overall digital and agile journey, the Smart Metering solution was naturally aligned with the AWS platform standards and prior work – easing the development and deployment of the solution and realizing benefits of cost and scale. None of this was possible without leveraging AWS.

Beyond Smart Meters

The TCS+AWS Utilities joint endeavor helps utilities to deliver enhanced customer service, increased field mobility, more efficient asset operations, and more effective and informed back office functions through TCS+AWS differentiators. However, TCS and AWS’ collaboration doesn’t stop at deploying Smart Meters, currently the collaborative work is happening in the field of industrial software and Internet of Things (IoT), which is the next progressive step for these solutions. With the underlined message of “Bringing Life to Things” for global customers, the TCS+AWS partnership will continue to deliver empowered solutions that are future-ready, lightweight, reliable, and scalable.

Together, TCS+AWS deliver an end-to-end cloud services portfolio spanning public cloud environments. TCS’ knowledge platforms and labs encourage ideation, development of solutions, and realization across industrial product design, production design, production operations, and service. Through this winning partnership, TCS provides enterprise transformation services to create reimagined digital business models, superior customer experience, optimized and responsive value chains with an enhanced quality of life through safer operations.

To learn more about the solution, contact utilities.marketing@tcs.com.