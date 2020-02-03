6 hiring trends that are changing how IT talent is found

A tight market for IT talent is leading to a shift in how tech pros are discovered, hired and then engaged once on board. While some of the advances are technology-driven, others emphasize the culture your organization cultivates to attract and retain top talent.

A new report from LinkedIn warns that only half of employees think the on-the-job experience is positive, reducing productivity and harming retention. “If they’re not on their way out,” the report cautions, “they’re likely performing well below their capabilities.”

Improving employee experience, developing new hires from within, and increasingly sophisticated use of AI are all on the rise. Read on to find out about how these changes are affecting the way companies reach and keep tech talent.

Data-driven hires