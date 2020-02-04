Multicloud and the Enterprise Network: The Next Chapter in Transformation

Multicloud is the new IT reality. But multicloud IT places unique strains on the enterprise network. Complexity increases, security is more complex, and data in transit changes. Connecting legacy systems and on-premises data centers to cloud resources brings risks and costs. IT leaders need a new, agile network infrastructure to support these new IT realities—and a re-invented approach to security to protect corporate assets.

Join IDG’s Barbara Call and Ian Rutherford, Vice President of IT Transformation at Cisco, as they explore these and other issues.