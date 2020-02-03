Evolving Your Network – The Financial & Operational Realities

In today’s typical enterprise networking model, 80% of annual spend is associated with IT infrastructure operations. At the same time, IT budgets are being squeezed, and many CIOs find themselves unable to fund new differentiated services that the business demands. There are some cost savings associated with renegotiating suppliers’ rates, but this may not yield all the expected benefits. The reality is as cloud service demand grows, circuit and operational costs increase.

Join IDG’s Barbara Call and Ian Rutherford, Vice President of IT Transformation at Cisco, as they explore these and other issues.