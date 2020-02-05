8 dark secrets of organizational change management

Organizational change management (OCM) has gained visibility, slowly but surely, among those responsible for making change happen, which is to say, just about every manager in just about every business.

It matters because, as you’re doubtless tired of hearing, the only constant in business is change. That reality bumps up against a competing one: More often than not, business change efforts fail to satisfy, and that’s if they don’t fail entirely.

OCM provides well-defined methods for overcoming change resistance — the popular if poorly defined root cause of change failing to happen on schedule and on budget. Those methods can, however, leave pitfalls in the shadows if you aren’t fully versed on the following dark secrets of organizational change management.

OCM isn’t ‘someone else’s problem’