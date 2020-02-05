The Kari’s Law Deadline is Almost Here. Is Your Organization Ready?

Kari’s Law and Ray Baum’s Act require all multi-line phone systems in the U.S. (like those found in office buildings) to enable direct dial to 9-1-1, direct routing to a 9-1-1 center, and on-site notification of a 9-1-1 call that includes a detailed “dispatchable location” to decrease response time. Signed in 2018, the laws start going into effect on Feb. 16, 2020.

The bill has transformed emergency communications by mandating that public safety be built into every aspect of a telephone system. Kari’s Law makes it so that every person can easily call for help, and be easily located by emergency services.

Background of Kari’s Law

Kari’s Law is named after Kari Hunt, who was tragically murdered in her hotel room in 2013 after multiple failed attempts by her daughter to dial 9-1-1. Medical examiners agree that had her daughter been able to reach emergency services, Kari would have survived the attack. The law is designed to ensure that anyone, anywhere can reach emergency services and that critical location data is provided with that call.

Details About the Law and Timing

February 16, 2020 - Kari’s Law is in effect

Requires the following on all new / upgraded systems:

Direct access to 9-1-1 without an access code

Routing to the 9-1-1 PSAP (public safety answering point) with no interception

On-site notification to staff of who dialed 9-1-1

January 6, 2021 (was originally August 6th, 2020) - Ray Baum’s Act §506 is in effect

Requires dispatchable location to be delivered for wired devices

Dispatchable location is defined as building address and additional data that can locate the caller in a reasonable amount of time

January 6, 2022 - Ray Baum’s Act §506 adds wireless devices

Requires dispatchable location to be delivered for wireless devices

Penalties for Non-Compliance

The greatest penalty for non-compliance lies in civil liability arising from potential lawsuits in the event someone is denied or delayed access to emergency services. The Hunt family won a judgement of $41.5 million against the owner and operator of the hotel where Kari Hunt was murdered. Negligence was the final determination as the owner and operator knew they could have created a dial plan including 9-1-1 but failed to do so.

In addition to facing these potentially devasting civil liabilities, businesses that fail to comply with the law risk fines and may be subject to additional penalties for each day they remain non-compliant. With Kari’s Law now included within the amended Communications Act, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has the power to enforce the rules, assign judgments, and collect penalties.

How to Get Compliant

Keeping up with ever-changing laws related to emergency calling is a complicated endeavor. Larger organizations are especially challenged—remote workers, multiple sites, and cloud-based communications all add to the intricacies of ensuring compliance.

