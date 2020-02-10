Eli Lilly AI automates adverse reaction reporting

Assembling information about adverse reactions to drugs vexes pharmaceutical companies, which are required to produce reports on any incidents to federal regulators. The far-flung data arrives in different languages and formats, making it hard to manage.

Eli Lilly has cracked the code on this task, known in industry parlance as pharmacovigilance, using artificial intelligence (AI) software that automatically routes and processes information about adverse events.

“Our primary business driver is to increase productivity and reduce the cost of processing adverse events, while maintaining a high standard of quality and compliance,” says Tim Coleman, vice president and information officer of Eli Lilly’s medicines development unit.

Pharmacovigilance is a labyrinthine process. Safety departments within global pharmaceutical purveyors verify and review tens of thousands of cases before transferring them to a reporting database. The cases are then sent to governing agencies within a certain timeframe.

Converting each case from the format in which it is reported into one that can be easily reviewed by regulators is a complex, laborious process. Moreover, the goalposts frequently move in accordance with ever-evolving regulations. Assessing the impact and efficacy of these efforts, from informatics to reporting, is also challenging.