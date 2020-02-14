Feature

Top 13 enterprise architecture tools for 2020

These popular and emerging EA tools offer businesses everything they need to support enterprise architecture and digital transformation.

Enterprise architecture (EA) tools help organizations align business objectives with IT goals and infrastructure. These tools help manage information related to EA while helping companies plan roadmaps for digital transformation. They offer collaboration, reports, testing, simulations and more to help organizations create and implement models for better business and IT processes, development and architecture.

The following 13 enterprise architecture tools are among the most popular currently available on the market. They provide a mix of visualization, collaboration, and project management features in support of a wide range of enterprise architecture frameworks.

Read on to learn more about these top EA tools and whether they provide the right fit for your organization.

  • Avolution Abacus
  • BiZZdesign Enterprise Studio
  • BOC Group Adoit
  • CrossCode Panoptics
  • Erwin
  • Innoslate
  • MEGA International Hopex
  • Orbus Software iServer
  • Planview
  • QualiWare X
  • Software AG Alfabet
  • Sparx systems enterprise architect
  • Unicom systems architect

