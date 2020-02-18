Winter 2020: Gender gapped

Welcome to the Winter 2020 digital issue of CIO. In these pages, you'll learn how successful CIOs reimagine business processes, embrace risk, and take a strategic approach to innovation. We also take a deep dive into the state of gender diversity in IT. Here, perception is everything and the old saw that you need to see it to be it is turned on its head: It turns out that when it comes to diversity issues, sometimes you need to be it to see it.

Contents

GROW

Innovation takes flight at Embry-Riddle

Innovation isn’t an end goal; it’s a means to creating a positive business impact. That won’t happen, at least not reliably, without taking a strategic approach.

LEAD

IT’s latest survival skill: Embracing risk

In today’s digital business world, IT has to stop playing it safe, as you can’t innovate without taking some risks. Still, most IT professionals remain deeply risk-averse.

COVER STORY

Gender gapped

The tech sector has made strides attracting more women and inching closer to equal pay. But a glaring disconnect remains in how men and women view gender diversity progress in IT.

RUN

Redesigning business processes for digital success

CIOs find themselves in a unique position to reimagine how their organizations operate in this digital age. Here’s how to develop a vision for business process reengineering — and deliver.