Audio

CIO Leadership Live with Jason Nairn, CIO of Concordia University

Podcast

Jason Nairn, CIO of Concordia University, joins Maryfran Johnson for this CIO Leadership Live interview. Watch as they discuss IT leadership in higher education, risk management and more.

Next read this:

Related:

Maryfran Johnson is the host of CIO.com’s CIO Leadership Live video show and former Editor in Chief of CIO magazine and Events. Contact her at maryfran@mfj.media.

Copyright © 2020 IDG Communications, Inc.

Security vs. innovation: IT's trickiest balancing act
  