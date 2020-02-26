9-1-1…Where is Your Emergency?

It is a question asked 240,000,000 times a year, according to the National Emergency Number Association (NENA). While it is indisputably the most critical piece of information that the caller has, it is also the most difficult to communicate to the 9-1-1 call taker. How can this possibly be in this age of modern cell phones containing location services?

True, the cellular device you have in your pocket knows precisely the location of where it is. It uses radio signals from the mobile network, GPS satellite positioning information, and the thousands of unique identifiers broadcast by the public and private Wi-Fi access points known as Base Station Service Identifiers (BSSIDs). Think about it, if you are standing in your favorite mall and while looking around you see Baskin Robbins, McDonald’s, Sports Authority, and Spencer Gifts, you know exactly where you are. The same logic applies to BSSIDs.

Even without connecting to these wireless access points, for any application where you have accepted an end-user license agreement in an application, you likely agree to share your location data and visible BSSID information with Apple, Google, Skyhook, and other location database aggregators that have amassed billions of data points over the years. Because of this massive data set, the database has become insanely accurate and becomes more fine-tuned every day as more information points fill the database. Unfortunately, this data only captures locations in 2 planes, the latitude and longitude, also known as X and Y. The third plane, known as the Z plane, is also one that is critical, as it represents altitude.

In a 30-story building, there is an identical X and Y coordinate on each floor; in the event of an emergency, first responders would need the additional Z coordinate to determine the altitude or floor number to determine where help is needed. The Federal Communications Commission hasn’t ignored the problem and has been holding hearings on the issue for some time. In October of 2019, at the Monthly Open Meeting, an agenda item is listed as Fifth Report & Order and Fifth Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to discuss the issue further.

Exploration of the problem has been attempted in the past. Yet none of the solutions have provided a workable fix for cellular phones or other endpoints such as fixed lines and multi-line telephone systems (MLTS) used in commercial businesses. One particular effort was the National Emergency Address Database (NEAD). After considerable testing, on February 14, 2020, the CTIA notified the FCC of its decision to abandon the NEAD after not realizing results that were acceptable, and third-party adoption and scalability issues were substantial challenges to NEAD-based dispatchable location solutions. This decision was inevitable, and congruent with one that I took from the onset of the program.

Wireless devices are quickly becoming the conventional device being used for communication, as the cellular telephone penetration figure in the Unites States has soared past the 100% saturation level to an astounding 130%, or 1.3 devices for every person in the country, according to CTIA. But there is a dichotomy of legislative requirements being applied to this segment of the industry compared to the statutory provisions applicable to multi-line telephone systems.

The legacy analog wireline database, initially used for 9-1-1 call routing in location reporting, was initially highly accurate as the telephone network engineers meticulously and painstakingly maintained the cabling data. As mobility crept into our lives, those meticulous records went by the wayside, and the much more fluid “as-built” environment came to exist.

Compounding the problem even further was device mobility that could now freely take place without administrative control or intervention. Given the difficulty in location tracking, wireless devices have been granted an exception, when they represent the bulk of the problem. On the other hand, wireline devices are being held to an extreme level of accuracy, at great expense mind you, that seems to profit only the keepers of those databases.

For the record, I fully admit that no location can be too accurate in the time of an emergency. But what I do oppose is technology requiring an over-prescriptive solution adding additional cost and complexity while providing very little actual data that is actionable, and at levels that go far beyond call that required for other technologies.

Unfortunately, many of those writing legislation and regulations have never set foot in a 9-1-1 center or control room. Many of them have never responded to an emergency as a first responder. And many of them have no idea what information is considered actionable to those brave enough to have taken on those jobs. Maybe it’s time to start taking a look at the mission and forgetting about the technology for a brief moment. In the event of an emergency, people need help. While ideally, assistance should come from a qualified first responder, help can come from anyone anywhere. And by alerting other bystanders in the immediate area, they can assist in directing first responders, when they finally do arrive, to be the most appropriate location.

Are we not focusing on the human element because we have become so immersed in technology that flashing lights, buzzers, and bells must be part of the solution? Have we decided to ignore the value of our fellow workers, bystanders, in those not directly involved in the emergency but aware of it? Let’s regulate and legislate intelligently and effectively. Let’s utilize technology where technology can help; while not becoming mired within the technology, where the solution becomes anti-productive due to complexity.

We continue to fund the upkeep and maintenance of an antiquated, legacy infrastructure that is well past its prime. We are also siphoning valuable budget dollars away from new technology that could be put to good use to solve many of the problems that exist today. Why not use the data that we have intelligently and not in an over-prescriptive manner that will create management problems of the data making it less accurate and reliable overall?

Mark J. Fletcher, ENP, is Avaya's Chief Architect for Worldwide Public Safety Solutions. With a telecommunications career spanning three decades, Fletch defines the strategic roadmap for Avaya's Next-Generation Emergency Services solutions while providing thought leadership to the industry. He represents Avaya on the NENA Institute Board, and was recently appointed to the FCC Task Force on Optimal PSAP Architecture and the FCC Disabilities Advisory Committee, where new ideas and innovations for urgent response and community engagement are brought together to deliver a smarter and safer environment.