8 lies project managers tell themselves

You’re the project manager on an exciting project. The timeline is set. Decisions have been made. Project goals have been articulated. And you’ve set up a detailed plan in the project management tool of your choice. What could possibly go wrong?

Everything, quite possibly. In the words of Pablo Picasso, “Goals can only be reached through a vehicle of a plan, in which we must fervently believe, and upon which we must vigorously act.” According to a recent study by the Project Management Institute, organizations that undervalue project management report that 67 percent more of their projects fail. Too often that undervaluing starts with project managers who hold misconceptions around how to create and execute a plan for project success.

Following are eight common lies project managers tell themselves that can derail project success. These are the kind of lies that slip into the DNA of your plan. They create digressions, schedule slip, budget overages, unforeseen problems, and confusion.

Are you guilty of telling yourself any of these lies?

The lie: Milestones matter