Mercy turns to analytics to improve implant outcomes

Curtis Dudley was managing the operating room in Mercy’s largest hospital when he started to wonder whether the constant flow of new medical devices, and the costs associated with them, were really delivering the better outcomes they promised.

“We never had the evidence to really prove it,” he says.

A decade later, Dudley, now vice president of enterprise analytics and data services at Mercy Technology Services (MTS), says clinicians at the organization’s more than 60 hospitals can answer such questions in near real-time.

Having adopted an Epic electronic medical record (EMR) system in 2007, Mercy has more than a decade of de-identified patient data to help improve patient care. In 2009, the hospital network introduced barcode scanners to its operating theaters, enabling staff to log precise details of supplies used and devices implanted. Around five years ago, Mercy subsequently launched its Performance Through Metrics initiative to identify which areas of the organization had the greatest impact on results.

The organization now employs a series of data marts, one for each service line, to gather together key elements from the sea of EMR data using SAP HANA. The in-memory database facilitates real-time exploration of large datasets.