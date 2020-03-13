7 key findings from Cisco's CISO benchmark study

Propelling digital transformation while safeguarding the enterprise is mammoth task. Indeed, initiatives like opening up IT infrastructure, converging IT and OT networks, and allowing partners and customers to closely interact with the organization to embrace new business models and collaboration (think cloud applications, APIs, sensors, mobile devices, etc.) bring new risks as well as opportunities.

For its 2020 CISO Benchmark Report, Cisco surveyed 2,800 IT decision makers from 13 countries to better understand the challenges security teams face. Here are some of the key findings that stood out to me.

Metrics that matter

Nine out of ten respondents felt their company executives had solid measures for gauging the effectiveness of their security programs, although this figure too is down by six percent from last year. Clear metrics are key to a security framework, and it’s often difficult to get diverse executives and security leaders to agree on how to measure operational improvement and security results. One thing survey respondants could agree on however, is that time-to-detect is the most important key performance indicator (KPI).

Wanted: greater stewardship