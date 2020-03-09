How CIOs Can Embrace Customer Centricity and Lead Transformation

The Fourth Industrial Revolution is challenging companies to embrace customer-centricity across every industry. We sat down with Rob Beattie, CTO of NN Life Japan, to learn how CIOs and IT leaders can effectively lead a digital transformation and deliver better experiences for their financial services customers.

Q. Tell us about the life insurance industry and how it is evolving.

A. Life insurance has generally followed behind other industries in the move to fully digital processes and customer experiences. As a highly regulated industry, often the pace is slow and the sense of urgency is low. This is a challenging combination of factors that hinder innovation and transformation in incumbent insurers, despite the large number of gaps in the market. As a result, FinTech and Insurtech companies are becoming an important catalyst for more customer-centric thinking. When people are able to take an external view at their company, it creates that moment where they "flip" and understand the shift that is happening.

Q. What role does customer-centricity play in your organization?

A. We are a niche market, selling life insurance to small- and medium-sized businesses. Traditionally, our sales channel has been through third-party agents. As we’ve begun to move to a more customer-centric organization, our goal is to determine the right mix of products and services to fit each customer’s specific needs. With these insights, we can then provide more value with ancillary or adjacent offerings. Another important element of a customer-centric organization is customer feedback, and how you act on it. We have placed much more emphasis on ensuring there are “feedback loops” to measure how we are doing, capture feedback, share it internally, and guide future improvements, product releases, etc.

Q. How did your transformation journey start, and why was it important?

A. About three years ago, we recognized the need to deliver more value to our customers. With the guidance of leadership who had been through similar programs, we underwent a digital transformation across multiple dimensions — embedding a new way of working in our company that would drive the achievement of our objectives. By focusing on four key areas – People, Process, Platform and Culture – we were able to refine our design specific to the challenges that our organization faced. By adopting an iterative approach across these dimensions we supported the important mindset of “try, learn, and adjust,” which is a critical component of agile and lean thinking.

Q. How did you effectively manage transformative change with your program?

A. For us, incorporating a new culture and mindset were critical to driving transformation. We knew from the beginning that this would be our biggest challenge. This is despite the fact that almost everyone agreed that we would be better off with these changes versus sticking with the status quo, which was driving large waterfall projects that did not deliver on their promises, or in many cases failed due to the lack of modern cloud and mobile-based solutions, as well as the high costs of third-party vendors.

Furthermore, we faced working in new ways that were unproven and seemed more like Silicon Valley rather than Japanese life insurance. We were unsure if these practices were applicable for us and we drummed up other excuses that would have delayed our transformation. Luckily, we overcame these concerns, and empowered people with proof and confidence that a new way of working would be beneficial. We took several trips to San Francisco and with the help of Salesforce, introduced our executives and employees to diverse cultures and workstyles. It was both eye-opening and exciting to see how companies were using technology to deliver seamless experiences with customers.

Finally, we prioritized support and sponsorship of the transformation program. One of the keys to success we observed from studying other transformation programs was that successful ones had someone who took ownership or responsibility of the program. While others were certainly involved, we knew that accountability was important. As the overall sponsor of the transformation program, it was my responsibility to ensure that our executives and board were aligned. Fortunately, we had strong CEO leadership and our partners like Salesforce were just as committed as we were. This played a critical role in ensuring objectives were met.

Q. How has Salesforce played a role in your transformation?

A. Salesforce has been our key inspirational partner at many different levels of our organization and a critical component of our success. The platform was the key element of our transformation, but Salesforce is so much more than that. We took full advantage of the Salesforce Platform and accelerated the development and release of new features while reducing cost. Having used Salesforce since 2010 primarily in sales, we saw even more opportunities to leverage their capabilities across customer service and marketing. From there, we built a full CI/CD platform to automate and manage multiple environments for our development team and provide the appropriate controls and security around releases without creating dependencies on each other.

Q. How did you collaborate with Salesforce to deliver this transformation?

A. We turned to Salesforce for expert guidance and best practices on our transformation, including how to implement and scale a Salesforce Center of Excellence (CoE). Through the Salesforce Customer Success and Professional Services team, we engaged one of their top architects to help us deliver a roadmap that we had in our existing implementation and apply it to the full CICD environment. This truly was a partnership. So much so, we saw our Salesforce Architect as a member of the newly established Salesforce CoE team. Together we came up with a sustainable solution that incorporated the capabilities we needed amongst our people. We now use this model for the other platforms implementations, which we expect will result in better outcomes overall.

Our Salesforce Center of Excellence continues to be responsible for building out the platform capabilities, fully automating releases, and serving as advisory to our “dev squads.” We rely on their team for best practices and for help ensuring consistency across the entire organization. Our Salesforce CoE also supports our Citizen Developer Program, an initiative we started to help employees quickly and easily get up to speed on Salesforce. With enablement and training, we efficiently build apps and workflows that automate manual processes and provide easier access to information and data. This not only helps us manage backlog, it has greatly improved our productivity and adoption.

Q. How has this transformation delivered results to your business and your company?

A. As a result of this transformation program, we now run all of our customer-facing core processes in Salesforce. We now have one system across multiple functions and processes, which makes our end users more productive and efficient. We’ve also seen a decrease in application development cost, and an improvement in the speed of delivery. For example, last year we had a significant regulatory change, which required updates to our processes. With Salesforce, we were able to manage that much more smoothly, efficiently, and faster.

Q. What advice do you have for other CIOs who are leading transformation programs?

A. Get to know your business and make sure you are driving transformation from that perspective. There are lots of well-intentioned reasons to make technology a part of transformation, and that certainly needs to be done. But you don’t just do that for the sake of doing that. It’s important to focus on how technology can enable the business strategy and make it easy for stakeholders to combine their creativity, knowledge, and customer insights to bring new solutions to the market. In my role as the CTO, I like to think of my job as taking all the challenges that come with technology and making them as invisible as possible.

