Spring 2020: State of the CIO

Welcome to the Spring 2020 digital issue of CIO. In these pages, we take a deep dive into our annual State of the CIO research to understand the evolving role of the CIO, including the areas where they are taking on new responsibilities, the top business initiatives driving IT investments, and some of the challenges ahead.

GROW

IT’s new ROI: Return on innovation

CIOs struggle to temper business expectations of 100 percent innovation success with the realities. Here’s how to foster a healthy innovation outlook.

LEAD

8 tips for dealing with IT project pushback

Technical initiatives are often met with resistance from business leaders, IT pros and end users alike. Here’s how to transform friction into feedback that can help push your project forward.

COVER STORY

The new CIO Charter

CIOs’ expanding management and revenue-generation responsibilities are cementing their roles as business leaders. Traditional technologists need not apply.

VIDEO

2020 State of the CIO

CIOs Shannon Gath from AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Nicole Raimundo from the town of Cary, N.C., and David Behen from La-Z-Boy join host Adam Dennison to unpack the results of CIO.com’s exclusive 2020 State of the CIO survey and share insights from their own IT leadership challenges and goals.

AWARDS

FutureEdge 50

The FutureEdge 50 awards recognize organizations harnessing emerging technologies to advance their business for the future. This award is for both established initiatives driving business success and early-stage projects pursued for their watershed potential.

Ones to Watch

The Ones to Watch awards recognize IT leaders who demonstrate potential for C-level roles. Honorees have a proven track record of success and routinely go above and beyond in delivering value to their organizations.

RUN

Making employee experience a CIO priority

Employee dissatisfaction can have a long-term negative impact on your business. Here’s how to turn things around.

