Cloud repatriation rescues CIOs from mounting costs

The public cloud offers the potential for better business agility, but offloading critical computing resources has a darker side. Some IT leaders are learning that running certain applications in a public cloud can cost more than doing so on-premises, leading them to rethink their strategies to instead bring those apps back in house.

It’s a lesson Ravi Naik, CIO of storage vendor Seagate, learned well. Naik quickly realized the benefits of elastic computing for business apps when he migrated to Amazon Web Services (AWS), part of a global plan to consolidate from four data centers to one. But Naik also rolled back a big data system from AWS when he realized that the troves of data it generated, coupled with the high bandwidth required to move the data, would cost a lot more than it would to run the system in his own data center.

“Compute is on-demand, so it’s perfect for cloud, which is elastic,” Naik says. “With storage, every second of every day, the costs are escalated.”

A backward step in cloud evolution

The about-face concerning computing rented over the internet has acquired its own catchphrase: Cloud repatriation. And it is becoming more common, with 80 percent of IT managers surveyed saying they were repatriating workloads from public cloud environments, according to IDC.