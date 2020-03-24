7 tips for coping with a limited IT budget

Nothing in this world is certain except death and taxes — and limited IT budgets. There aren't many IT leaders who have lost sleep over overfunding. Rather, sleepless nights wondering how to meet organizational aspirations when saddled with woefully underfunded budgets is more the norm.

Even IT leaders managing relatively generous allotments are beginning to feel the strain. Pat Phelan, a former Gartner analyst and current vice president of market research at enterprise software support firm Rimini Street, notes that IT departments are now under significant pressure to invest in digital transformation, leaving little room to maintain and update already established technologies and operations. "It's important for CIOs to evaluate their innovation and software spends carefully, weighing the specific needs of their companies," she advises.

Do you feel squeezed in the grip of growing demands and limited funds? Then check out these seven ways budget-strapped IT leaders can meet current goals while positioning their organizations for inevitable changes.

1. Accept reality and start planning

The biggest mistake IT leaders make is a lack of planning, which increases the risk of draining IT resources and budgets, says Oussama El-Hilali, CTO at data protection provider Arcserve. "Proper planning, by understanding the organization’s mission and who is responsible for ensuring that mission is carried out, can help reduce these mistakes."