Making employee experience a CIO priority

CIOs are under tremendous pressure to cut costs, produce innovative new products and services, hire top talent, and even transform the organization’s business model. With so much on the CIO’s to-do list, the internal employee experience is in danger of falling to the bottom of the CIO agenda.

Digital transformation has set the CIO’s attention on external customers, but “there’s a piece of the IT organization whose customer is the employee. Yet that always seems to come last in terms of attention and funding.

IT departments generally don’t put the best talent on that,” says Claus Jensen, CTO at CVS Health.

IT departments should “apply the exact same energy, care, professionalism and techniques that we apply to systems we build for our customers to the systems for our employees,” Jensen says. “We know how to build systems that are delightful for people to use. Yet for some obscure reason, we never do it for ourselves. Show me someone who says that using the HR system is a delightful experience.”

Employee dissatisfaction with IT tools can have a ripple effect that can result in long-term damage and a lack of competitiveness. An improved employee experience, however, will pay off in “better talent, more effective collaboration, a better mood in your organization—the list is long,” Jensen says.

Here are three steps you can take to make a positive impact on employee experience.