5 tips for executing a successful ERP go-live

Look, if you had one shot, one opportunity to seize everything you ever wanted in one moment, would you capture it or just let it slip? — Marshall Mathers

Whenever I prepped for a major SAP go-live I would have one song that I played to get myself and the team ready: “Lose Yourself” by Eminem. It was the perfect song to set the tone for an event I knew was going to be incredibly stressful but also hugely rewarding.

After months of work preparing for one weekend, your team has done everything possible to ready itself. You’ve completed configuration, tested with due diligence, cleaned and readied your data, trained and certified your users, put in place your support teams, and put your go-live theme song on repeat. Now you “just” need to execute.

Of course, the perfect go-live theme song is not enough to make the weekend a success, but “Lose Yourself” does impress how important it is to not screw it up. In order to get it right, remember the fundamental priorities of a go-live:

Serve the customer Protect the shareholder

With these priorities in mind and a theme song pounding in your head, follow these five best practices for a successful go-live: