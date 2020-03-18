69% of CIOs believe COVID-19 will significantly impact business

CIO India’s ‘Business Continuity Amid COVID-19’ conducted between 9-11 March polled Enterprise IT leaders from 109 organizations across the country to access their assessment of the Coronavirus on Business and the measures they are taking to counter it.

The survey reveals that on average CIOs across India see COVID-19 having an impact magnitude of 5.5 (on a scale of 1-10) but this varies across sectors.

When asked about the time to recovery, the majority of CIOs (40%) saw Coronavirus requiring up to three months for things to return to normal, while a sizable number (35%) placed the duration at 3-6 months. Less than 2% expect recovery requiring more than 12 months, so from a long term perspective things will bounce back was the message from India Inc.

Of course, as with all surveys, these were taken at a point in time and the graphs can change dramatically as the threat perception in India changes over time.