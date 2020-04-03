10 most powerful data analytics companies

Enterprises are investing heavily in data analytics, business intelligence (BI), and cognitive capabilities. According to IDG's State of the CIO 2020 report, 37 percent of IT leaders say that data/business analytics will drive the most IT investment at their organization this year.

The landscape is in flux as web scale businesses continue to displace old-guard business analytics vendors and those vendors in turn seek to modernize and innovate to maintain their footing.

Here's our list of the 10 most powerful companies in data analytics, offering everything from traditional BI to cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities.

Amazon

Why they're here: Amazon Web Services (AWS) offers more than 50 services for storing, processing, and visualizing data. For data lakes it offers Amazon S3 for object storage, Amazon Glacier for backup and archiving, and AWS Glue for data cataloging. On the analytics front AWS offers Amazon Athena for interactive analytics, Amazon Elastic MapRedue (EMR) for big data processing, Amazon Redshift for data warehousing, Amazon Kinesis for real-time analytics, Amazon Elasticsearch Service for operational analytics, and Amazon QuickSight for dashboards and visualizations. It also offers AWS Deep Learning Amazon Machine Images (AMIs) and Amazon SageMaker for platform services.