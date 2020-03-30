Enabling the AI-driven enterprise with DataRobot on Dell EMC infrastructure

For data-driven organizations, machine learning offers powerful techniques for unlocking the value of data and enabling artificial intelligence applications. But for many organizations, there are obstacles on the road to machine learning: a skills shortage and the ability to build and deploy models quickly.

Without tools that automate and simplify machine learning processes, organizations can be stymied by a lack of data scientists who understand the complexities of building intelligent systems with the ability to learn from data and improve over time. These aren’t skills that the typical IT shop has in abundance. . . yet.

This is where the DataRobot® enterprise AI software platform enters the machine learning picture. DataRobot encapsulates the knowledge, experience and best practices of the world’s leading data scientists into an automated machine learning solution. It implements the same advanced techniques that skilled data scientists use, and incorporates hundreds of open source machine learning algorithms, along with blueprints to help optimize the model. The result is a solution that helps your organization streamline the development and deployment of predictive models while providing the guardrails needed to improve their accuracy.

With the automation capabilities in DataRobot, you can open up machine learning to users across your enterprise. It helps your organization break through the roadblock of scarce experts and put more of your team’s business knowledge to work in AI-driven applications. By expanding the pool of people who can contribute to projects, DataRobot helps you deliver the benefits of digital transformation to more of your business processes. Basically, we’re talking about the democratization of machine learning. Users can operationalize rapidly and integrate the developed models with enterprise applications with just a few lines of code using DataRobot model deployment capabilities. DataRobot also provides prediction explanations to illustrate the key reasons why a specific prediction was made, which is critical for governance and compliance across many organizations.

So how do you put DataRobot to work in your data center? This is where the new Dell EMC architecture for DataRobot comes in to speed deployment with the confidence of an engineering-validated design, saving you time.

This architecture provides guidance to an on-premises implementation of the DataRobot platform on Dell EMC infrastructure to create an enterprise AI platform. This platform can integrate with your existing big data and data lake platforms or run independently as a standalone multi-user environment. This tight integration with your organization’s existing data sources enables faster machine learning implementations and efficient use by multiple teams.

The components of this jointly engineered reference architecture include leading-edge products from Dell Technologies, Intel, DataRobot and VMware:

For added flexibility, this validated design for DataRobot can be delivered as a system via Dell Technologies Services, or your favorite IT partner, that’s optimized specifically for your unique workloads and use cases.

Key takeaways

With the machine learning automation capabilities delivered via the Dell EMC Reference Architecture for Data Robot, you can open up machine learning to users across your enterprise — and do it all optimized for and with trusted hardware from Dell Technologies and Intel.

The result is a solution that helps your organization break through the roadblock of scarce data science experts, expand the pool of people who can contribute to AI projects and deliver the benefits of digital transformation to more of your business processes.

To learn more

For a deeper dive, see the solution brief and reference architecture white paper at Dell EMC PowerEdge Reference Architectures.