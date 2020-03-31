Unleashing Wi-Fi for SMBs

With over 30 billion connected “things” expected by 2020, it has become quite clear that consumer-grade Wi-Fi routers are simply no longer capable of meeting the needs of small and medium businesses (SMBs). These days, even smaller businesses are demanding fast, reliable, always-on connectivity for dozens or hundreds of connected devices. However, small and medium businesses often lack the budget, time and in-house resources to install and manage complex Wi-Fi deployments.

This is precisely why we are making Wi-Fi easy for SMBs with Ruckus Unleashed. Our controller-less, high-performance and affordable portfolio of access points (APs) can be up and running in five minutes or less. In addition, Unleashed enables anyone to manage their network from an intuitive Unleashed mobile app or website browser. Let’s take a closer look at the Ruckus Unleashed solution below, starting with our access points.

Ruckus Unleashed APs

Our Unleashed access points leverage a range of advanced Ruckus technologies to deliver higher speeds, optimized coverage and more reliable connections for SMBs. Examples include BeamFlex+, which helps APs provide optimal performance for every device – every time – by adaptively re-configuring antenna patterns. In addition, ChannelFly utilizes advanced machine learning to select the least congested channels, while SmartMesh wireless meshing technology dynamically creates self-forming and self-healing mesh networks. In addition, Unleashed APs are packed with a range of enterprise-class features that are simple for just about anyone to manage. These include WPA encryption and DPSK security, guest connectivity services via a self-service portal or through social media, in-depth monitoring of network usage patterns (deep packet inspection), application-specific access rules and network resiliency.

CommScope image

As we discussed above, Ruckus Unleashed access points are designed for small and midsize businesses, such as law firms, health clinics, and insurance agencies. They can be deployed in small and midsize retail outlets, including stores, restaurants and coffee shops. Ruckus Unleashed APs are also the perfect choice for multi-dwelling units (MDUs) like large homes, small apartments and housing structures that require uninterrupted, pervasive coverage. In addition, Ruckus Unleashed APs can benefit smaller primary school classrooms that require higher-bandwidth and uninterrupted Wi-Fi coverage for digital learning. Ruckus Unleashed access points support single or multiple location installation options, with up to 25 APs and/or 512 concurrently connected clients per deployment.

Ruckus Unleashed Mobile App

A Ruckus Unleashed network can be installed in under five minutes by simply configuring a single Ruckus master access point. The master AP settings are automatically replicated and subsequently pushed to all network APs via our Unleashed Zero-Touch Mesh feature. Put simply, we make installation, configuration and basic network management easy for even non-technical users with the Ruckus Unleashed mobile app for iOS and Android.

CommScope image

Indeed, SMBs can use the Ruckus Unleashed mobile app to monitor and manage their networks from anywhere in the world. More specifically, the mobile app enables SMBs to see how many clients and APs are connected, monitor ongoing network traffic, observe which applications are using the most data on the network, view important alerts at a glance and create rules to deny access to any website. In addition, SMBs can quickly create a new wireless LAN or edit an existing network, run SpeedFlex to test Wi-Fi speeds, conduct basic troubleshooting using ping test or trace route, reboot APs and block misbehaving clients. The Ruckus Unleashed Mobile App, which is built around an intuitive user interface (UI), also features detailed dashboards, graphs and charts. These allow SMBs to drill down and view in-depth data, such as how much (uplink/downlink) traffic has been flowing through specific APs, for example.

Ruckus Unleashed Multi-Site Manager

The Ruckus Unleashed Multi-Site Manager (UMM) – which supports up to 1,000 Unleashed networks or 10,000 APs – offers SMBs more advanced options for managing multiple Unleashed networks deployed across various geographic locations. Designed to provide ‘single pane of glass’ view with intuitive and customizable dashboards, the Ruckus Unleashed Multi-Site Manager displays near real-time insights about connected access-points (APs) and clients, along with map views of networks and recent activity.

CommScope image

In addition, the Ruckus Unleashed Multi-Site Manager enables SMBs to create customized reports and alerts, as well as easily perform key administrative tasks such as the creation of role-based access and management of SSL certificates with a click of the mouse. SMBs can also use the Multi-Site Manager to build a database backup file with relevant site configuration data, replicate the network at a different site with the ‘cookie-cutter’ backup file and quickly restore a site in case of disruption.

Ruckus Unleashed: Making Wi-Fi Easy for SMBs

The proliferation of connected devices has made it almost impossible for consumer-grade Wi-Fi routers to continue meeting the needs of small and medium businesses. However, SMBs often lack the budget, time and in-house resources to install and manage complex Wi-Fi deployments. That is why we are making Wi-Fi easy with Ruckus Unleashed.

CommScope image

Our controller-less, high-performance and affordable portfolio of access points (APs) can be up and running in just five minutes using the Ruckus Unleashed mobile app for Android or Apple iOS. Interested in learning more about Ruckus Unleashed for SMBs? You can visit our Unleashed product page here, download our Unleashed data sheet here, access our Multi-Site Manager data sheet here and download the Unleashed mobile app for Android or Apple iOS. For more information on SMB Wi-Fi, please read the followup articles in the series:

