Charting a course to open source data science with Dell Technologies and Grid Dynamics

As enterprises look to leverage advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence, they face a host of challenges, from the diversity and rapid evolution of tools and frameworks to the complexity of standing up production data science platforms. Grid Dynamics, a leader among midsize engineering services providers, helps organizations overcome these challenges with expert services that span from consulting to early prototypes to solution delivery.

Grid Dynamics is at the forefront of cloud-native big data platforms. Drawing on its expertise in implementing data lakes, data pipelines, data warehouses, machine learning platforms and end-to-end analytics platforms, Grid Dynamics helps enterprises reduce time to market and cost with a cloud-native stack.

These are just a couple of the reasons why Dell Technologies is partnering with Grid Dynamics to create powerful solutions that make it easier to adopt and use open-source artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) application stacks. These offerings include the new Dell EMC Reference Architecture with Grid Dynamics for Open Source Data Science. This engineering-validated reference architecture provides purpose-built machine and deep learning infrastructure based on the Kubernetes ecosystem.

At a higher level, the reference architecture provides a foundation for the future for the data-driven enterprise. It’s an ideal solution for organizations looking to migrate an existing data platform based on open source technologies, move from a legacy platform based on proprietary products, implement new cloud-native platforms, or add specific capabilities to a cloud-native stack.

The reference architecture takes advantage of 2nd Generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors with Intel® Deep Learning Boost (Intel® DL Boost). Other enterprise-class components of the architecture include:

Dell Technologies

For added flexibility, the Dell EMC Reference Architecture with Grid Dynamics for Open Source Data Science has a modular design, so building blocks can be combined to build a system that’s optimized for unique workloads and use cases.

The big picture

If your organization is on the path to advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence, the Dell EMC Reference Architecture with Grid Dynamics for Open Source Data Science can help you get there sooner, while leveraging the latest and greatest technologies for your needs.

With this validated design, your organization can move forward with confidence as you implement and build data science platforms on Kubernetes. And even better, Dell and Grid Dynamics have the capability to not only deploy your entire data science infrastructure but also help with custom modeling, algorithm and talent augmentation, and ongoing technical support for the delivered solution.

Ultimately, this is all about leveraging a unique mix of emerging technologies and expert services to accelerate and simplify your data science journey.

To learn more

For a deeper dive, see the solution brief and reference architecture white paper at Dell EMC PowerEdge Reference Architectures.