CIO storytelling 101: 8 tips for captivating your audience

Many IT leaders are treated as strategic executives driving digital transformation, but it’s not enough to give simply adequate presentations to their executive boards. Instead IT leaders must learn to be storytelling masters who hook their audience with a compelling narrative.

"Tech has gone beyond improving efficiency to having an impact on customers and profit streams," says Ed Gabrys, a Gartner senior research director. "There's an expectation on the part of the executive team that CIOs should step up."

That expectation is being fueled in part by dynamic TED Talks, social media influencers and high-profile industry thought leaders, all of which have boosted expectations for presentation quality. CIOs who fail to hook their audience early risk losing them for the duration of their presentation. Ninety-five percent of people surveyed admitted multitasking, including looking at phones, during meetings, Gabrys says.

Here Gabrys and Angelic Gibson, CIO of AvidXchange, a provider of SaaS accounts payable software, offer tips for CIOs looking to brush up on their presentation chops.

Do your homework