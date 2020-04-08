8 ways job hunting has changed since last you looked

If you landed your current position more than five years ago, you may be surprised at how much the hiring process has changed.

For example, five years ago it was unlikely you’d be interviewed via video. Even before a pandemic sent everyone scrambling to Zoom, it was an established interview technique. And understanding how to approach a streaming interview could mean the difference between landing or losing the job.

Advancements in AI and natural language processing help mine for talent, and in combination with video, they’re being used to measure seemingly intangible traits such as emotional intelligence.

Beyond those advancements, demand for top talent has also led organizations to seek a better, more engaging hiring process, both to express why you should join them and to meet the expectations of candidates who are used to sleek consumer technology design, making the process of applying less onerous than in the past.

Here are some of the more notable hiring shifts you should know about since you last searched.