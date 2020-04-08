Are You Adopting Cloud For The Right Reason?

A common misconception amongst the C-suite is that moving to the cloud is only about saving money. But the key points missed relate to really knowing how companies actually use cloud platforms, such as Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and others not only to save money but to drive adoption of digital innovation in their businesses. If you are thinking of migrating to the cloud to save money then you are missing the whole point. Successful cloud adoption is driven by speed, flexibility, and aligning the right technology to adapt to your constantly changing business needs. Focus on these drivers, and the savings will accumulate.

While cloud computing is not new or an emerging trend anymore, it is nevertheless continuing to revolutionize the way companies in Singapore do business on a daily basis. Even though Singapore is one of the most advanced public cloud markets in the world, there is still a lot of room for growth and improvement, predominantly where cloud has been adopted for infrastructure requirements and the true power has yet to be unlocked. According to a recent report by BCG, investment in the public cloud in Singapore is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20 percent to about US$3.6B in 2023. Your peers aren’t just adopting cloud but are now deepening their investments to accelerate the benefits they are already witnessing.

It goes without saying that off-the-shelf models (and there are plenty of them out there!) for migrating to the cloud provide instant savings to the IT budget, but this has become such as ubiquitous sight that it is hard to distinguish between good and bad service quality. We provide a truly personalized, and custom-fit solution, designed for our customers exact needs and requirements. What differentiates us is how we align the right technologies to our customers business models, resulting in much faster and wider adoption across their organizations. Our key focus is what outcomes can cloud deliver for your business.

ALIGNING TECHNOLOGIES TO DELIVER YOUR BUSINESS OUTCOMES

As a leading global provider of all major cloud technologies, our key goal is to start by understanding you, the customer. Everything we do afterwards is aligned with what you want to achieve as a business. Only then we look at the right solutions to deliver for you and align the deployment to seamlessly integrate into your existing technology investments.

Want to learn more? Please feel free to join or extend the invitation to your team to join one of our series of interactive talks, where our data and cloud experts provide fresh perspectives, with real-world examples, and an understanding of the opportunities, and challenges faced when adopting these technologies.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

John King is SoftServe's Senior Vice-President for the APAC region, based in Singapore. He possess over 16 years' global experience of leading existing brands into new markets and verticals.