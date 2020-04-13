Intelligent automation: The future of RPA

Robotic process automation (RPA) is transforming business processes in nearly every industry by streamlining data entry and other low-level tasks. Now the technology, which populates digital forms in a fraction of the time it takes humans to do the same, is getting a long overdue upgrade.

Advancement in machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence is paving the way for intelligent automation (IA), a smarter brand of RPA that learns to execute entire business processes with context, rather than as a series of discrete tasks.

"The compute power is there, the data sets are there and the imagination is there,” says Yousuf Khan, CIO of RPA provider Automation Anywhere. “The future of RPA is intelligent automation."

IA incorporates algorithms capable of tasks such as handling exceptions, orchestrating decisions or even looping in chatbots for conversational messaging, says Craig LeClair, a Forrester Research analyst whose book, Invisible Robots in the Quiet of the Night: How AI and Automation Will Restructure the Workforce, chronicles the rise of software-based agents.

The promise of IA