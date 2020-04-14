At Waters, a digital workplace strategy pays off amid crisis

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact enterprises worldwide, some CIOs feel relieved that they elected to give their workplaces digital makeovers. Waters Corp. CIO Brook Colangelo is one of them.

Colangelo migrated the maker of pharmaceutical equipment to cloud productivity and collaboration software before the pandemic hit. The move away from on-premises solutions has proved prescient, and is keeping the company’s 7,000 employees, including field sales and service workers, connected and secure as they work from home amid the pandemic.

Water Corp.’s migration to the cloud is central to a digital workplace strategy aimed at improving the employee experience across 100-plus offices, an investment that is facilitating a better customer experience, says Colangelo, who joined the company in 2018 after leading IT at publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt for nearly five years.

Remote work keeps staffers connected

Workplace expectations are continually changing, as fewer than one-third of digital workers will select the corporate office as their preferred place to work by 2023, according to Gartner. But remote work has taken on a new shine as the coronavirus crisis has jettisoned employees from offices. And with shelter-at-home decrees taking ad-hoc offices at Starbucks and other public WiFi-powered alternatives off the menu, it’s more important than ever for CIOs to empower employees with the tools they prefer to do their work from anywhere.