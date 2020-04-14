How the new H-1B visa process works

March 20 was the deadline to apply for an H-1B visa for 2020-2021. This was the first year that USCIS rolled out a new application portal and process, which could result in more applicants to fill 85,000 visas through a lottery. CIO.com’s Sharon Florentine joins Juliet to discuss how the process worked, when applicants will learn if they’re selected and shutdowns due to the coronavirus have affected the visa process.
Next read this:
- Top 9 challenges IT leaders will face in 2020
- Top 5 strategic priorities for CIOs in 2020
- 7 'crackpot' technologies that might transform IT
- 8 technologies that will disrupt business in 2020
- 7 questions CIOs should ask before taking a new job
- 7 ways to position IT for success in 2020
- The 9 new rules of IT leadership
- 20 ways to kill your IT career (without knowing it)
- IT manager’s survival guide: 11 ways to thrive in the years ahead
- CIO resumes: 6 best practices and 4 strong examples
- 4 KPIs IT should ditch (and what to measure instead)