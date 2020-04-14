How the new H-1B visa process works

March 20 was the deadline to apply for an H-1B visa for 2020-2021. This was the first year that USCIS rolled out a new application portal and process, which could result in more applicants to fill 85,000 visas through a lottery. CIO.com’s Sharon Florentine joins Juliet to discuss how the process worked, when applicants will learn if they’re selected and shutdowns due to the coronavirus have affected the visa process.