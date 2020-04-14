Audio

How the new H-1B visa process works

CIO |

Podcast

March 20 was the deadline to apply for an H-1B visa for 2020-2021. This was the first year that USCIS rolled out a new application portal and process, which could result in more applicants to fill 85,000 visas through a lottery. CIO.com’s Sharon Florentine joins Juliet to discuss how the process worked, when applicants will learn if they’re selected and shutdowns due to the coronavirus have affected the visa process.

Next read this:

Related:

Copyright © 2020 IDG Communications, Inc.

7 secrets of successful remote IT teams
  