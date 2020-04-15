Podcast: CIO Leadership Live with Jesse Carrillo, SVP and CIO at Hines

Jesse Carrillo, SVP and CIO at Hines, joins Maryfran Johnson for this CIO Leadership Live interview. Watch as they discuss IT leadership during the coronavirus outbreak, the impact on Hines' business and Carrillo's plan for going forward in the months ahead.

